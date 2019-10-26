Next steps up to UNSG says spokesman

It is up to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to plan the next steps in the Cyprus problem, which he will discuss with the leaders during their joint meeting in Berlin on November 25, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Saturday.
In statements to the media, Prodromou said it was important that the Secretary-General continues his initiative on Cyprus and noted that President Nicos Anastasiades and the Greek Cypriot side seek the resumption of substantive negotiations within the appropriate climate.
“What we expect is a change in the stance of the Turkish side which has prevented during the last two years the resumption of the negotiations,” he said.
He noted that the aim of the meeting which the UN Secretary-General will have with the two leaders in Berlin is to discuss the next steps in the effort to solve the Cyprus problem.
Asked if the UNSG’s special envoy Jane Holl Lute continues at the same time her consultations with the guarantor powers (Greece, Turkey and the UK), the spokesman said that according to the government’s information Lute continues to hold contacts. He also noted that there may be a new contact with Lute before the November 25 meeting.
The spokesman recalled that the UNSG considers that there must be good preparation before the resumption of the negotiations, something which Anastasiades has welcomed and considers as very important, “because we do not want what happened during the last Conference on Cyprus to be repeated.”
The last round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.
He added that Anastasiades will hold meetings with the Greek Premier and President and most probably with the head of the Greek opposition next week in Athens where he will be attending the EU – Arab States Summit. He stressed that there was a continuous and very close coordination with the Greek government.