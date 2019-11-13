November 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Cypriots have a complete disregard for traffic laws

By CM Reader's View00
File photo: Even the police must learn that parking in a handicapped space is illegal

Although a very drastic measure (renouncing her Cypriot citizenship) I do sympathise with the lady. Especially sensitive as she has been abused and bullied over this.

Unfortunately locals habitually disregard the laws especially the traffic laws. When we visit we always find that cars abuse the traffic light symbols either by going on red or slowly creeping forward on red, parking on pavements, across driveways in between parking bays, you name it.

The parking in the middle of 2 parking bays is so common that my wife has named this whenever we see it as ‘Cypriot parking’ .

Sad but true.

JI

Greek woman renouncing Cypriot citizenship over abuse of disabled parking spaces

