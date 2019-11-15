November 15, 2019

Heavy rain cuts short demonstrations in Nicosia to mark UDI anniversary

By Nick Theodoulou012
The student demonstration at Famagusta Gate in old Nicosia (Christos Theodorides)

Bad weather cut short a series of student demonstrations in Nicosia on Friday held to mark the 36th anniversary of the unilateral declaration of independence (UDI) in the north.

Demonstrations to protest the Turkish Cypriots’ UDI on November 15, 1983 are held every year, with varying zeal, but Friday’s protests were particularly short due to rain.

Various student groups held a demonstration at Famagusta Gate in the old town of Nicosia. Dozens showed up holding banners saying ‘Shared struggle, shared nation’, but the crowd quickly dispersed in the heavy rain.

Other protests, including those by Elam, had been due to take place at the Nicosia crossing points at Ledra street and Ledra Palace.

The rain and a heavy police presence, with police cars cutting off vehicle access at the roundabout near the Ledra Palace, caused gridlock at one of the entrances to the old town.

Political parties, student organisations and other associations and organised groups all issued announcements condemning the UDI.

In an announcement on Friday, the Pancyprian Coordinating Students Committee (Psem) said “the events of 1974 are an open wound to the Cypriot people as a whole”. They condemned the “crimes of imperialists and nationalists” of both communities.

Students rushing to escape the rain (Christos Theodorides)

