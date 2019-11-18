November 18, 2019

Don’t park in disabled spots, police warn able-bodied drivers

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The laws covering illegal parking in disabled spaces allow for fines and criminal prosecution the police warned on Monday after a Greek woman last week applied to revoke her Cypriot citizenship over the matter.

In a circular, head of police Kypros Michaelides warned the law applies for marked and blue spaces not only in public car parks, but also in private buildings such as apartment blocks, offices and shops.

Police have already taken various actions to combat the issue, the circular said, one of which is to raise awareness of drivers in cooperation with various volunteers and organised groups, and have organised road safety events and presentations aimed at educating the public on road safety.

“Regarding punitive measures, police carry out checks on a daily basis, especially in urban areas, where the problem of illegal parking is more acute,” the statement said.

According to police statistics, in 2018 1,735 people were booked for parking illegally in spaces for the disabled, while from January until the end of October this year 2,922 persons have been booked.

Police warned that the Illegal parking of vehicles in places intended for people with disabilities poses insurmountable problems for their accessibility and adversely affects their living standards, but can also cause serious traffic accidents.

“And there are no excuses. Other parking spaces are available just a few metres away,” the statement concluded.

The Greek woman who applied to renounce her Cypriot citizenship said she did so because of the government’s inability to sufficiently implement the legislation concerning disabled parking spots and the right of people with disabilities to visit apartment buildings.

She specifically referred to people ignoring the fact that one of the spaces at her apartment block was for use by the disabled.

