November 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ministers and MPs discuss ways of curbing irregular migration

By Evie Andreou00
The ministers of interior, defence, justice, labour and the chief of the secret service (KYP) were all present at the closed doors meeting

The increasing influx of irregular migrants will hatch into a crisis if left unaddressed, Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides said on Wednesday following a closed-door meeting at the House ethics committee.

The minister said that measures would be announced shortly concerning the change in the code governing the Green Line Regulations and other bills being prepared by the foreign ministry.

The aim, he said, is to curb the abuse of “the anomaly created by the occupation” – the Green Line – which has led to the influx of irregular migrants from third countries.

“The situation is evolving in such a way that Cyprus is not able to handle it alone,” he said.

“Cyprus no longer expects European solidarity but rather demands it.”

The issue was discussed behind closed doors at the House ethics committee with the participation of the ministers of interior, defence, justice, labour, the chief of the secret service (KYP), the permanent secretary of the foreign ministry, a representative of the police and the head of the asylum service. Representatives of the European Commission to Cyprus were also present.

The minister said there were no easy solutions, but all the ministries and agencies involved were taking steps to address the situation more effectively.

Petrides said there was failure to agree on a revision of the Dublin Regulation on equal burden sharing by member states and that there was need to revise agreements with third countries and the need to ensure peaceful conditions in the Middle East.

 

