November 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested over migrant arrivals

By Gina Agapiou063
The reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

 

Police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the arrival of 122 migrants on Wednesday.

A boat carrying 122 migrants was spotted at around 2.30pm on Wednesday sailing six nautical miles off Cavo Greco.

A police patrol boat dispatched to the area in the afternoon, helped the migrants board and brought them to the Golden Coast fishing harbour in Paralimni. Among the migrants, who are mostly Syrians, are reportedly also unaccompanied minors.

Authorities were to transfer the migrants to the Pournara temporary reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

 

