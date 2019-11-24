November 24, 2019

Akinci says going to Berlin with open agenda

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

We are going to Berlin with an open agenda so we can set together a new road map, to discuss the steps to be taken from here forward, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Sunday as he was leaving the island.

He was heading to Berlin for a meeting on Monday evening with UN Secretary general Antonio Guterres and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

Akinci said his stance from the beginning had been realistic which does not veer from the outlines of the UN, in support of a bizonal bicommunal federation (BBF) based on two equal communities, politically balanced that take part in decisions.

He said open ended talks should be a thing of the past and what is needed is a results-focused, well-prepared and well-separated process.

“There is material pointing the way to a solution. This is the joint announcement of February 11, 2014, the framework of June 30, 2017 and the convergences that have been achieved to date,” he said.

The interest shown by Guterres in solving the Cyprus problem is very important, Akinci said, adding that it is the UNSG who suggested Monday’s meeting.

It would not be wrong to say, he added, that it would be to the benefit of both sides, given the intensity and developments in the eastern Mediterranean, to fairly share the natural wealth that exists in the seas around the island.

“For this we need co-operation, we need dialogue. I believe the UNSG is worried about everything that is going on around Cyprus and in different parts of the world, but especially the Middle East. This is a reasonable worry and to get over it the correct path is to create the grounds for negotiations,” Akinci said.

But, he said, negotiations should not take place just for the sake of it. “We want a solution. We want this solution to bring peace to both communities on the island. We want to bring Turkey-Greece relations to a better level. In short, we want peace and stability on our island to have peace and stability in the region”.

 

