Trombone and piano come together for concert

The established, multiple award winning popular pianist Tatiana Stupak will perform two concerts in the upcoming weeks, in Paphos and Nicosia and will be joined by distinguished Moldovan trombonist Igor Babcinetchi to present a repertoire of solo piano works and pieces written for trombone and piano.
The first stop will be at Nicosia’s Windcraft Centre on November 24 for an afternoon family concert at 6pm. “This is a unique opportunity for the whole family to enjoy a classical music programme and meet one of the most beautiful instruments of the brass family – the trombone,” say organisers. “The audience will be privileged to hear the instrument played by Babcinetchi, who has recently come from London, where he was performing for several years, to live here as a freelance musician and teacher of trombone and trumpet.”
The repertoire will include works for trombone and piano by Albeniz, Gröndahl, Guilmant, Saint-Saëns and others, as well as solo piano works by Bach, Beethoven and Chopin. The second concert will take place at Technopolis 20 on Friday.
Tatiana has been an active member of the industry either as the organiser of charity concerts or as a performer and since 2015 she has played the piano at more than 60 events.
In the summer of 2019, having organised fund-raising concerts on several occasions for the Institute of Neurology and Genetics, she was invited to play piano solos at a concert at the Presidential Palace, where President Anastasiades presented her with an award on behalf of the Institute.
For Igor, music has taken him all around the world. He has played in a fiesta band in Spain, was Musical Director of a touring circus orchestra in Germany, has held a seat in the Romanian National Opera in Bucharest, and has been in the theatre orchestra onboard different cruise ships. Thus, he got to broaden his range by playing jazz, classical, cabaret and show music.
Igor became a freelance musician in London, broadening his repertoire further, by playing in big bands, brass ensembles and salsa bands, as well as all the contemporary classics as part of function bands. He has recently moved to Limassol to continue his career as a freelance musician and teacher of the trumpet and trombone.
Concert for trombone and piano with popular pianist Tatiana Stupak and the distinguished Moldovan trombonist Igor Babcinetchi. November 24. Windcraft Centre, Nicosia. 6pm-7pm. November 29. Technopolis 20, Paphos.8pm. €15/10. Tel: 22-377748 (Nicosia), 7000-2420 (Paphos)