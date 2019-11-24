November 24, 2019

Women march against violence

With the slogan ‘Violence Against Women is not a Joke’, the Web Against Violence Against Women group held a protest march on Sunday morning outside police headquarters.

The march took place one day before the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, marked around the world on November 25.

Dozens of women and men took to the street outside the police headquarters in Nicosia shouting slogans and blowing whistles for one minute to show support for victims of violence.

Addressing the event, Zelia Gregoriou of the Web said that only a minimal number of complaints made by women lead to justice while the welfare department does not offer much protection for victims.

Assistant chief of police Demetris Demetriou said a series of measures are underway to deal with violence against women while two dedicated departments have been created: the Office against violence in the family, and the Office to fight human trafficking.

He said these issues have been included in the basic training of police officers while the ears of the force are always open to complaints of violence against women, which are among the force’s priorities.

“Not another dead woman, not another scared woman, not another beaten woman, not another exposed, burned, with broken bones, or terrified,” the Web said in a statement.

“Everything must change now: culture, financial support, implementation of European guidelines, legal harmonisation, sentences, education…”

