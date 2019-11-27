November 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Champions League

Tottenham hit back to beat Olympiakos in Mourinho’s home bow

By Reuters News Service00
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho celebrates with Serge Aurier and Dele Alli after the match

By Martyn Herman

Jose Mourinho’s first home game as Tottenham Hotspur manager suffered a false-start but ended in victory as his side recovered a two-goal deficit to beat Olympiakos Piraeus 4-2 and reach the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

Olympiakos, bottom of Group B, stunned the hosts with goals by Youssef El Arabi and Ruben Sabedo inside the opening 20 minutes but Tottenham responded to sweep the Greeks aside.

Dele Alli’s goal on the stroke of halftime proved crucial and two goals from Harry Kane and one from Serge Aurier after the break made sure Spurs will finish runners-up in the group.

Six days after Mourinho was hired following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino, the Portuguese two-time Champions League winner has already won two games and while the fans were not exactly singing his name, they went home happy.

