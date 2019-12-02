Joy for Tigers and Kulwinder

There was plenty of drama in the final round of group matches in the Cyprus T20 cricket league on Sunday.

The last remaining place in the semi-finals went to Nicosia Tigers by the tiniest of margins. In group A the Tigers won their last game to finish level on points with CTL College and Sri Lankans, and the two semi-final places had to be decided on net run rate (runs per over for and against each team).

Tigers went into the match having to overturn a huge run rate deficit, but showed they meant business by racking up an incredible total of 253 in their 20 overs. They then had to restrict their opponents, Amdocs, to a low score, although the exact permutations were not known, leaving an element of mystery at the end.

As it turned out when the calculations were done, if Amdocs could have reached a total of 145, Tigers’ net run rate would have remained below that of Sri Lankans, who were waiting anxiously for news of the result.

At 140 for 6 it seemed likely that this would be the outcome and Tigers would be out. But an extraordinary collapse saw Amdocs lose their last four wickets without further addition, leaving Tigers as winners of the match by 113 runs and winners of a semi-final place by the skin of their teeth, joining CTL College, who had the best run rate of the three, and leaving Sri Lankans disappointed.

In a more straightforward game at Dhekelia, Group B leaders Punjab Lions thrashed ESBA by the massive margin of 159 runs. Kulwinder hit a majestic unbeaten 118, with eleven sixes and six fours, and Lali 48 as the Lions amassed 219 for 3, with only Stephens and Orr able to exert any sort of control for ESBA, who did not help their cause by dropping several catches.

The army side were dismissed for 60 in reply, with Tiwari’s off-spin taking 4 wickets for 13, Guri claiming three catches, and Zeeshan two stumpings.

The day’s other game saw Riyaan (159 for 8) winning a close encounter with Sri Lanka Lions by 9 runs. Shah made 50 and Butt 31 for the winners, while Chami’s unbeaten 54 and Damith’s 30 were not quite enough for the Lions.

The semi-finals on Sunday at Ypsonas will be Punjab Lions v Nicosia Tigers and CTL College v Moufflons, which will also ensure a Nicosia against Limassol final the following week.

Meanwhile Munich Jollies, a touring team from Germany, enjoyed some autumn sunshine in games against CTL College and Sri Lanka Lions to complete a full and eventful weekend of cricket.