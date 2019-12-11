December 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

A musical Christmas show

By Eleni Philippou00

More Christmas productions are coming up and composer Kostas Kakogiannis along with the Diastasis group will present a musical evening entitled Ay Vasili Vasilia later this month. Larnaca will experience the production first on December 20, later Limassol on Christmas Eve and finally Nicosia on December 28.

The title of the event comes from the discographic work of the songwriter based on songs in the Cypriot dialect, in the lyrics of Pambou Kouzalis.

In this show, the songs and music written by the composer Kakoyiannis for these days that give joy and a Christmas mood to young and old, will meet. Also featured will be songs that have occasionally been sung by great performers such as Johnny Logan, Michalis Hatzigiannis, Doros Demosthenous, Alexia and others.

Apart from the composer himself, numerous groups and soloists will share their talent on stage. The Vocal Ensemble, the Children’s Choir of Diastasi, Andreas Aroditis, Mariam Venizelou and the young Andrea will also take part. The official guest of the event is Priest Nikolaos Limbouridis who will perform in the first half of the evening along with the Vocal Ensemble.

The composer himself is the mastermind behind the production along with the help of Isabella Christofidou who taught the Vocal Ensemble and Christina and Dimitra Pissouriou who are in charge of the Children’s Choir.

 

Ay Vasili Vasilia

Musical performance by composer Kostas Kakogiannis, Diastasi Children’s Choir, the Vocal Ensemble and soloists. December 20, Larnaca Municipal Theatre (8pm). December 24. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol (4pm). December 28. Nicosia Municipal Theatre (8pm). Tel: 7777-7040

 


