December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Leaders attend bicommunal event

By Annette Chrysostomou00
President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at the event

The two Cypriot leaders attended a bicommunal event in Nicosia on Monday morning.

Events such as the ‘Transformational Leadership for Peace’ conference were a step in the right direction, President Nicos Anastasiades said addressing the bi-communal conference at the Ledra Palace Hotel.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, around 50 Greek Cypriot and 50 Turkish Cypriot school principals were participating at the event organised by the bicommunal technical education committee.

UN special representative Elizabeth Spehar, as well as a representative of the German embassy, were also expected.

“It is, I believe, an important event that, without disregarding ethnic origin, seeks to cultivate a culture of peaceful coexistence,” Anastasiades said. “It is an essential element in our efforts for peaceful coexistence, as long as the conditions allow us as Cypriots to work to resolve the Cyprus problem as an independent country.”

“You realise that they are steps in the right direction, but not enough for a solution to the Cyprus problem. First and foremost, respect is needed for a state that no longer has to be a subsidiary of any third country.”

According to Greek Cypriot co-chair of the education committee Michalinos Zembylas, the aim of the event is to explore the role of the school leader in promoting peaceful co-existence, intercultural education, human rights education and civil education.


