December 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cavusoglu: if GCs accepted political equality there could be movement on Cyprus talks

By Katy Turner00
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has blamed the Greek Cypriot side for lack of progress on the Cyprus problem because of their refusal to accept political equality with the Turkish Cypriots.

In an interview with To Vima, he said that Turkish Cypriots should be represented in all government bodies, and as long as the Greek Cypriots agree to political equality Ankara has the political will to engage.

“There is a lack of political will on the part of the Greek Cypriot side… Whatever it claims, the Greek Cypriot side does not want to share power and prosperity with the Turkish Cypriots,” Cavusoglu said.

“Instead, it prefers to regard them as a minority in a single state.”

In the same interview he said that Ankara is not, in principle, against the spirit of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and agrees with many of its provisions.

Days after signing a memorandum of understanding with Libya about maritime zones in the Mediterranean, he left a ‘window’ for a joint appeal to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

He also did not rule out the dispatch of a research vessel to the disputed Turkey – Libya border area.

 


