January 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Minimum wages set for workers in hotel sector

By Evie Andreou00

The cabinet on Wednesday issued a decree on minimum salaries for a number of professions in the hotel industry.

According to deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas the decision follows an agreement reached between hoteliers and trade unions on the renewal of the collective agreement in the hotel industry. It includes a list of minimum wages for 19 professional categories.

According to the decree, salaries for existing staff in the hotel industry should be adjusted accordingly if they are lower.

The wages concern a 38-hour, five-day weekly work and come into effect for salaries as of January 1.

The decree provides that porters with up to six months of service and assistant receptionists with up to three months of service must earn at least €870 per month or €5.28 per hour.

Trainee pastry chefs with up to six months experience must earn €900 per month or €5.47 per hour while minimum wages for grooms have been set at €935 per month, Sentonas said.

Maids with service up to three months will be earning at least €920 per month and cleaners €970.

Μini bar attendants must earn at least €1,070, he said.

The collective agreement was signed last month by Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou and the hotel industry after a long haggling period.

The minister had described the agreement as balanced, and one which would help both employees and businesses.

Cyprus does not have a minimum wage law but minimum wage requirement for certain occupations, which are revised annually by a cabinet decree that comes into force on April 1 each year.

A minimum wage rate of €870 per month is required for shop assistants, nurses’ assistants, clerks, hairdressers and nursery assistants.


