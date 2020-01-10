January 10, 2020

Turkey-north fresh water pipe has burst

A view of a reservoir in Myrtoy that receives fresh water from Turkey via the water pipeline

An underwater pipeline carrying fresh water from Turkey to the north of the island has burst and could take two months to repair, it emerged on Friday.

Turkish Cypriot officials said the pipe, located some 250 metres under the surface of the sea, had burst.

They assured that the north had enough water for 10 months.

Turkish media reported that the damage was about eight kilometres from the Turkish coast, Part of the pipe has surfaced, and fresh water ended up in the sea, the reports said.

The pipeline, dubbed the ‘project of the century’, was inaugurated in 2015 by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

It was the first pipeline between the mainland and an island in the world and was designed to address chronic water shortages suffered by Turkish Cypriots although critics suggested it increased dependence on Turkey.

The 80-kilometre pipeline cost 1.6 billion TL and was developed to transport water from Alakopru Dam in Mersin. It started in 2011 when the dam’s construction started.

Engineers used a special technique to install the conduit since the pressure level at the bottom of the sea made it impossible to transport water via pipelines.

It was reported at the time that the water would be transported by the pipeline via suspenders installed 250 meters below the sea’s surface, not at the bottom of the sea.

 


