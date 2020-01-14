January 14, 2020

Psem student group calls on students to protest over exam system

Students leaving classes in an earlier protest

Psem student group have called on students to participate in a mass protest on Thursday to demand ‘democratic’ schools and oppose the new four-monthly exam system which they say is proving too stressful.

The group called on students on Tuesday to meet at the Stephanis parking space at Athalassas Avenue at 10:30am on Thursday where they will then head towards the Presidential Palace, where the protest will take place.

“In our meeting with the education minister on December 20, it was clear that the ministry not only is unwilling to discuss the abolition of term exams, but also does not seem willing to make any changes.”

The pupils claimed that their call to abolish four-monthly exams and shape a system that provides alternative ways of student evaluation which comes with a significant reduction in teaching material and will eliminate competition within students and institutions has not been heard.

Psem mentions that they do not want a school that only focuses on a degree but an education system that provides all-round development to students including critical thinking.

“The school is a space where we develop the basis to become useful to society – not just specialists that lack critical mentality.”

Psem warned that they would continue protesting until the system changed.

The new exam system was introduced for first year lyceum students last December.

 


