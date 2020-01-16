January 16, 2020

Man jailed for driving under the influence of drugs

By Staff Reporter086

A 40-year-old man from Paralimni was jailed for 30 days after he was caught driving under the influence of drugs last year, police said.

The court on Wednesday also suspended the man’s driver’s licence for three months.

The 40-year-old was caught by police in Paralimni in January last year.

He was charged and brought before the Famagusta district court, which jailed him for 30 days and suspended his licence for three months.

Statistically, police said driving under the influence of substances is one of the main causes of fatal traffic incidents. One in four fatal crashes involve the use of substances before driving.

Since January 25, 2018, when drug testing was introduced, police have reported 801 drivers.


