British Council marking 80 years in Cyprus

The British Council is marking its 80th anniversary with a series of events this year, it announced on Wednesday.

The organisation, which has been working with Cyprus since 1940, will mark the anniversary with events celebrating cultural relations and exchange between the UK and Cyprus, and the collaborative role the British Council has played in supporting and maintaining these.

“Our anniversary is an occasion to celebrate our deep relationships in Cyprus and to look back on some of the great people and programmes that have shaped our work over the last 80 years,” said British Council director Angela Hennelly.

“Our anniversary programme will recall highlights from our past in Cyprus as well as look ahead to our shared future. We invite our partners, friends and everybody in Cyprus to join us in celebrating cultural relations and exchange throughout the year.”

The campaign will compare the ‘then’ with the ‘now’, showing how the organisation has evolved through the years and how it is now more accessible than ever with its digital presence.

As part of the celebrations, workshops for pupils and teachers are offered.

The British Council is also collaborating with the Bank of Cyprus cultural foundation in the delivery of ‘World Voice – Melodies from all over the world’ until June.

“Participants will get to learn traditional Cypriot rhythms, sing excerpts from well-known traditional compositions and compare those to rhythms from other countries,” the British Council says about this event on its website.

The organisation has over the years provided platforms for UK higher education and research institutions to connect and collaborate with their counterparts and with students and researchers in European countries.

The British Council in Cyprus organises the biggest science communication competition on the island, FameLab. The competition has been running in Cyprus since 2011 and already boasts a network of 77 science communicators who are committed to sharing their work and knowledge with public audiences nationally.

Thousands of people in Europe who take English tests with the British Council gain access to development, study and employment opportunities in their own countries and around the world. In Cyprus, the international organisation collaborates with about 50 highly recognised International exam boards.

For more information about the events and activities celebrating the British Council’s 80 years in Cyprus Follow #80YearsInCyprus campaign on social media and visit: https://www.britishcouncil.com.cy/about/80-years-cultural-relations-in-cyprus



