January 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Trial of teenagers accused of causing death of another adjourned

By Evie Andreou00
The trial at the Larnaca district court of four teenage boys accused of causing the death of 16-year-old Panayiotis Stefani by negligence was adjourned on Tuesday on the request of the defence to seek case law to back their objection to the charge faced by their clients.

The trial, behind closed doors on Tuesday following the request of one of the defence lawyers, was adjourned until March 18.

The four defendants, two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, are expected to answer to the charge of causing the death of Stefani by negligence. They are believed to have urged him to drink excessive amounts of alcohol leading to his death last April.

Their defence lawyers however object to the charge arguing that urging someone to consume large quantities of alcohol is not a reckless act nor act of negligence since the victim was urged by them to drink and not forced.

Prosecution however disagrees and asked time to raise their arguments on the matter and back them with case law.

Stefani, from Troulli, Larnaca died from alcohol poisoning at a party last April. Toxicology test results found that his blood contained 340mg of alcohol.

Police investigators secured videos recorded during the party that allegedly showed Stefani being bullied and being pressured by peers to consume large quantities of alcohol very quickly.

 


