January 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Suspicious object closes busy Nicosia road (Updated)

By Annette Chrysostomou0192
Officers at the scene (Christos Theodorides)

A suspicious object which caused police to close part of Archbishop Makarios avenue in Lakatamia, Nicosia, causing traffic chaos on Friday morning, turned out to be a gas cylinder.

Police investigations revealed that unknown perpetrators tried to blow up the ATM machines of the Bank of Cyprus located in the avenue with the help of the cylinder and fled when they did not succeed.

The road has been reopened to traffic, but the bank remains closed to facilitate further investigations.

 


