February 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Rugby

England scrape to soggy 13-6 victory over Scotland

By Reuters News Service00

Prop Ellis Genge barged through for the only try of the game as England eventually found a way past Scotland in an error-strewn Six Nations clash played in foul Edinburgh conditions on Saturday as a 13-6 triumph regained the Calcutta Cup.

Rain and fierce winds whipped up by Storm Ciara made everything difficult and England, beaten by France in their opening game last week, limped to a 3-0 half-time lead as Owen Farrell landed one of his three penalty attempts.

Adam Hastings levelled it at 3-3 soon after the restart but, after a ragged period with barely a pass going to hand or a kick where it was intended, England eventually forced their way through in the 70th minute through replacement Genge.

Farrell converted, then settled the match with a penalty in the 77th minute and though Hastings replied soon afterwards, time ran out for the hosts, who have now lost two in a row after defeat in Dublin last week.


Related posts

Ireland beat defending champions Wales in Six Nations

Reuters News Service

Richarlison sparks Everton win over Palace

Reuters News Service

Torrential rain now affecting sports in Australia

Reuters News Service

Ireland captain gears up for crucial game against Wales

Press Association

Cyprus’ top four looking to pull ahead of the pack

Iacovos Constantinou

NTSB: No evidence of engine failure in fatal Kobe crash

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign