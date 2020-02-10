February 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

42 per cent of scientists in Cyprus women

By Annette Chrysostomou00

In Cyprus, 42 per cent of scientists and engineers are women, just above the EU average, according to a Eurostat report published on the occasion of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, marked annually on February 11.

The total number of scientists and engineers in Cyprus in 2018 was 28,900, of whom 12,100 were women and 16,800 men.

Of almost 15 million scientists and engineers in the EU, 59 per cent were men and 41 per cent women.

However, in four EU member states, the majority of scientists and engineers were women: Lithuania (57 per cent), Bulgaria and Latvia (both 52 per cent) and Denmark (51 per cent).

Less than one third of scientists and engineers were women in Finland (29 per cent), Hungary (30 per cent), Luxembourg (31 per cent) and Germany (33 per cent).

Men were particularly overrepresented in manufacturing. 79 per cent of scientists and engineers in manufacturing were male, while the gender ratio in the services sector was more balanced, 54 per cent male and 46 per cent female.


