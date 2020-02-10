February 10, 2020

Alli apologises for coronavirus video

By Reuters News Service00
Dele Alli has apologised for posting a video on Snapchat in which he joked about the coronavirus outbreak and appeared to mock an Asian man

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has apologised for a video posted on his Snapchat account in which he appeared to mock an Asian man in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

The newly identified coronavirus outbreak in China has killed over 900 people, with more than 40,000 infected.

Alli, who has been on holiday while Spurs are on their winter break, posted the video of him wearing a face mask in an airport lounge with the message, “Corona whattt, please listen with volume.”

He then zooms the camera towards a man of Asian appearance before panning to a bottle of antiseptic hand wash with the video caption reading: “This virus gunna have to be quicker than that to catch me.”

The post was subsequently removed and Alli later apologised on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

“It wasn’t funny. I realised that immediately and took it down,” he said. “I let myself down and the club. I don’t want you guys to have that impression of me.”


