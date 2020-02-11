February 11, 2020

Contract signed for Nicosia ring road

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The contract for the first stage of the Nicosia ring road aimed at easing traffic congestion was signed on Tuesday by the transport ministry.

This stage of the motorway includes a 7.5-kilometre-long stretch from Lakatamia trade zone to the Dali industrial area.

It also includes 10 kilometres of connecting roads, three intersections and a roundabout to restore links to the existing road network.

The project is scheduled to start in April and to be finished within three years, at a cost of €60.8 million + VAT. The amount of €43,837,143 has been secured through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) which co-finances projects that are part of the Trans European Transport Network (TEN-T) Core Network.

The contract was signed by the director of the department of public works Socrates Zapitis, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos, director-general of the transport ministry Stavros Michael and Despina Chrysochou on behalf of Cyfield Construction Ltd.


