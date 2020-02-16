February 16, 2020

Pizza delivery man robbed at gunpoint

A pizza delivery man was robbed at gunpoint in Paphos on Saturday night.

According to the police the 29-year-old driver went to deliver a pizza at 9.10pm in the Universal area of the town when he was attacked by three hooded men.

One of the three reportedly had a gun which he used to threaten the driver and take his bag, which had €85 inside collected from previous deliveries.

Police enquiries revealed the order was fake as the three men, wearing black with their faces covered, were waiting for him at the address.

The driver told the police the three men were speaking in broken English and once they took his money they fled the scene.

Pointing the gun at him, he said, they told him to start the bike and not look back.


