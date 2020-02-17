February 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Take a guided tour of new Gold Collection

By Eleni Philippou00

The AG Leventis Gallery has a new permanent exhibition and it wants to share with a free guided tour of the new collection of gold coins with the curators Lefki Michaelidou and Eleni Zapiti on Wednesday.

The two curators will guide visitors through the 605 gold coins and commemorative gold medals that make up the new collection. These include coins of great empires with international trade, power and reputation, coins with remarkable iconography and commemorative coins, all considered landmarks in the history of world coinage.

If after the guided visit there’s more you want to know about the collection, the gallery’s next Wednesday Lecture will be on The Gold Coin Collection, starting exactly as the tour finishes. Titled The Commemorative coins and medals of the Gold Collection, the lecture will present the history of rare commemorative coins, again by the curators of the collection.

At the lecture, details will be given of the coins dating from ancient times, 362BC to the mid-20th century, and that the collection was developed by Anastasios G. Leventis from the early 1960s to 1976 while he was living in Paris. It is now presented to the public in its entirety for the first time.

Again, reservation for the lecture is required.

 

Special Guided Tour

Of new permanent collection ‘The Gold Coins Collection’ by curators Lefki Michaelidou and Eleni Zapiti. February 19. 6.30pm-7.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-668838 The tour is free to attend. Booking is essential. [email protected]


Related posts

From Menuet to Tango: the Triptycho Ensemble

Eleni Philippou

‘Parasite’ director Bong Jun Ho gets hero’s welcome in South Korea

Reuters News Service

A gala of classical ballet

Eleni Philippou

A month of plays to look forward to

Eleni Philippou

A jazzy piano, bass and drums trio

Eleni Philippou

Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine’s Day graffiti

Press Association
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign