February 20, 2020

Women to appear in court over ‘racist’ road rage incident

By Nick Theodoulou0264
A video still of one of the women involved in the argument which led to the racist abuse last October

Two Greek Cypriot women involved in a viral road-rage incident with a Russian resident in Larnaca will appear in court on Friday.

The two women are facing a long list of charges including: assault, incitement to violence and hatred and racist behaviour, public defamation and intimidation.

On Friday the two women will plead accordingly.

The two women, aged 38 and 31 and from a village in Nicosia district, had their initial court appearance postponed on Monday as the public prosecutor sought to amend their charges.

The judge rescheduled the hearing in Larnaca district court, seeking to clarify the charges against the two women – but also to specify which charges apply to each woman specifically.

The incident which was caught on video unfolded in October 2019 and caused widespread outrage at the “bizarre” insults hurled at the Russian resident in Cyprus.

Insults varied from calling the Russian woman a “whore” and telling her to “come to my home and clean my windows”.

She was named as Svetlana Zaitseva, originally from St Petersburg but who has been living in Limassol for the last 20 years and is the mother of three children.

According to the Zaitseva, three Greek Cypriot women hit a parked car in a parking place in Larnaca and were about to drive off when she ran after them, at the same time taking pictures with her phone.

The video showed three Greek Cypriot women getting out of the car and shouting at the Zaitseva, while one of them allegedly hit her in the face. The Russian recorded the incident and later posted it on social media.

 

 

 



