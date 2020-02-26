February 26, 2020

‘Tennis – I’m saying goodbye’: Maria Sharapova retires

The Russian won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2004 aged 17 and completed the career slam - all four major titles - by winning the French Open in 2012

Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis.

The five-time grand slam champion and former world number one has struggled with chronic shoulder problems and has slumped to 373 in the rankings.

In an essay on vanityfair.com, Sharapova wrote: “How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known? How do you walk away from the courts you’ve trained on since you were a little girl, the game that you love – one which brought you untold tears and unspeakable joys – a sport where you found a family, along with fans who rallied behind you for more than 28 years?

“I’m new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis – I’m saying goodbye.”

Sharapova will go down as one of the greats of the era – only Serena and Venus Williams have won more slam titles among current players.

But her impact on court was trumped by her profile off it, with the Russian the world’s highest-earning female athlete for much of her career.

She made herself a global star by winning Wimbledon aged 17 in 2004 and added the US Open title in 2006 and the Australian Open in 2008 before twice lifting the trophy at Roland Garros, in 2012 and 2014.



