Four crossings closed, staff hikes at open checkpoints, minister says (Update 1)

As four crossing points to the north were shut down early Saturday, the queue to go north at Nicosia’s Ayios Dhometios checkpoint reportedly stretched for three kilometres.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Saturday more nursing staff would be brought to the crossing point

“We have found that more nursing staff is needed at Ayios Dhometios, and instructions have been made to increase the staff at the specific checkpoint,” he said during a visit to the Ledra Palace crossing, which has remained open.

The crossings at Ledra Street, which is solely pedestrian, Astromeritis, Lefka and Dherynia closed at 6am for seven days, after it was decided at an extraordinary cabinet meeting on the spread of the coronavirus, Covid-19.

The remainder, Ayios Dhometios, Ledra Palace, which is the normal crossing route for diplomats and officials, and Kato Pyrgos, remain open but are likely to see increased traffic and will be additionally manned by trained staff, such as nurses and ambulance staff, to help with screenings of those crossing.

The British bases, which supervises the Strovilia crossing in the Dhekelia area, told the Cyprus Mail, the checkpoint was operating as normal. A spokesman could not confirm whether additional measures were being taken.

Ioannou visited the Ledra Palace checkpoint earlier this morning, to examine the measures decided at the cabinet meeting. He spoke with the police and medical staff at the checkpoint.

He added the Ledra Palace checkpoint was ‘generally quiet’, but there was an increased need for staff at Ayios Dhometios.

A nurse is already at the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint, Ioannou said, adding another nurse will be briefed and head there as well. Additions to staff will be made over the next few days, while the situation is consistently evaluated.

Speaking in detail about the measures at Ledra Palace, Ioannou said the staff are examining people with a digital thermometer and are being questioned about their recent travels.

One person crossing at Ayios Dhometios on Saturday told the Cyprus Mail: “The queue looks to be about three kilometres long.”

Commenting on criticism over the closures from opposition parties, Ioannou said he would make no comment on the political side of the matter.

On Friday, the government defended its move to close the four crossings for seven days, arguing it was to enforce better controls to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

No incidents have been reported on either side of the divide.

Far-right party Elam welcomed the move, saying it was the result of its pressure on the president. Elam wants all access points shut.

Pro-reunification groups are planning a protest on Saturday at 12pm at the Ledra Street checkpoint.