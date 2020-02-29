February 29, 2020

Group of 14 Syrian refugees picked up in Athienou

Staff Reporter
Fourteen irregular migrants from Syria entered Cyprus in the early hours of Saturday through Athienou, a buffer-zone village in the Larnaca district, authorities said.

According to police around 2.30am, a police patrol from Athienou station found the migrants wandering in the village.

The group consisting of nine men, three women and two children are from Syria.

Questioned by the police, the irregular migrants reported that they had reached Athienou through the north but could not identify the place of entry.

The group was taken to the Kokkinotrimithia processing centre outside Nicosia.

On Friday Turkey opened its borders to refugees from Syria and elsewhere to allow them to head into Europe as a response to the escalating war in Syria where 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Russian-backed Syrian government troops on Thursday.



