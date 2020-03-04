Music brings Cyprus and Israel together

To say that music brings people and cultures together might be a cliché but there is some truth to that; it’s a universal language, felt deeply and honestly. On Sunday the Municipality of Paphos and the Cyprus-Israel Friendship Association of Paphos will hold concert to honour this Power of Music, as the evening is titled.

Renowned sopranos Katerina Mina from Cyprus and Hadar Atari from Israel, together with the conductor and pianist David Sebba and the Evagoras Pallikarides Choir will hold a free concert at Markideio Theatre, Paphos.

This year is the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cyprus and Israel and as such, the evening will be held under the auspices of Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and the Ambassador of Israel Sammy Revel.

London-based opera singer Mina is a British spinto soprano of Greek-Cypriot origin. She studied at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama, having received full scholarships from the City of London Corporation and the AG Leventis Foundation.

She is a prize-winner in two International Singing Competitions, the recipient of the Russian Federation’s Medal for Peace and Friendship, as well as the winner of the opera nominees on the 1st Edition of Future Classic Women Awards 2019 organised by Women’s Radio Station in London. An experienced soloist, Mina enjoys a very busy schedule on the concert and opera platforms where she excels in the repertoire of the verismo composers.

Her passion for singing has led her recently to record a new album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Grzegorz Nowak. Entitled Angel of Fire, it features arias by Verdi, Giordano, Beethoven, Wagner, Cilea, Puccini, Hodel and Barber.

Mina has recently been appointed Ambassador for the Friends of Israel Opera in London.

Atari was born in Israel. She started her vocal studies at the Tel-Aviv University at the Buchmann-Mehta School of Music and graduated from the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance. At the Israeli Opera productions, Atari performed the title role in Alice in Wonderland, the Page in Rigoletto including a park performance in front of 70,000 people and Papagena in Die Zauberflote.

She also led the national anthem at Israel’s 68th Independence Day main ceremony, and served as a singer in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Orchestra with whom she performed throughout Israel, as well as in Europe and the USA.

Conductor, arranger, pianist, composer and singer Sebba was born in Haifa and was awarded an M.Mus in composition and singing from the Tel Aviv University’s Rubin Academy of Music with Excellence.

He is currently the music director of Meitar opera studio – the programme for young artists at the Israeli Opera, a senior lecturer at the Rubin Academy of Music in Jerusalem, conductor in residence of the Symphonette Raanana Orchestra and music director of three choirs.

