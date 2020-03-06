March 6, 2020

Anastasiades brands Unficyp comment ‘unfortunate intervention’

By George Psyllides00
President Nicos Anastasiades

An Unficyp statement on the closure of four crossings was an unfortunate intervention, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday.

“I wouldn’t want to comment on the unfortunate interventions of the peacekeeping force, which is called on to perform a different role in its mission,” Anastasiades told reporters at the presidential palace. “Its mission is for peace to prevail, something it has successfully achieved to date.

“I think interventions concerning the policies of a sovereign country, the Republic of Cyprus, which is a recognised state of the United Nations and the European Union are unfortunate.”

On Thursday, Unficyp said It was concerned over the “ongoing disruption caused to people on both sides” by the government’s decision to shut four crossings for nine days so that more effective checks for the coronavirus were enforced. Opening them is subject to review.

“While the UN supports all effective measures to address any potential public health emergency, it is imperative for the two sides to coordinate closely in order to provide a comprehensive response,” Unficyp said. In this respect, the role of the bicommunal technical committee on health was critical and “should be utilised to the fullest”, it added.

Anastasiades said on Friday there was cooperation between the two communities but the responsibility for any decisions belonged to the government of the recognised republic.

 



