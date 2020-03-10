Airport operator meets, Perdios says ‘tough year ahead’ for tourism

Hermes Airports was meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss what measures to take in the wake of confirmation of two cases of the coronavirus, a spokesperson said.

Chrysta Dzani told the Cyprus Mail: “They are discussing the best measures to adopt regarding passengers who land in Cyprus. “Most likely, staff will take each passengers’ temperature at their arrival, but we are still discussing it. The situation changes day by day and we are closely monitoring.”

Deputy minister tourism Savvas Perdios also spoke on Tuesday regarding the effects on the industry following the coronavirus outbreak.

He said that, while tourism has often supported the economy in Cyprus, this time the industry will be in dire need of support.

Perdios claimed that tourism during the summer will inevitably suffer, not so much because of the coronavirus cases in Cyprus, but because the whole world has been severely affected by the outbreak and airlines have cancelled numerous flights for the coming months.

He said that, while the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) predicted a 4 per cent growth in global tourism before the outbreak, now they foresee a 3 per cent decline, a number that is likely to become worse.

“We have a very bad season ahead of us in terms of tourism,” Perdios said.

“I am not able to give precise figures yet as far as Cyprus is concerned, but I know that when we had outbreaks in the past, such as the SARS, the tourism industry needed a year and a half to fully recover.

“The situation is serious. We can no longer talk of increasing the numbers from last year. We must aim to reduce the losses, it will be tough.”

Perdios said they are trying to keep flight disruptions at Larnaca and Paphos airports to a minimum, but with the situation changing every day, cancelled flights are a feasible scenario.

“We expect airlines to start cancelling their flights to Cyprus, it’s inevitable. Lufthansa has already called for state support, I think other airlines will follow in their footsteps.”

Hotelies said on Monday the month of March had been a write-off for them.