March 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police searching for missing

By Staff Reporter00
Alexandrou Danile Berbece

Police are searching for Alexandrou Danile Berbece aged 16 from Romania who has been missing from home in Paphos since Sunday morning.

The teen is described as being 1.7m tall with short born hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black Adidas top.

Police ask anyone who might have seen the boy to contact Paphos CID at 26806021, or call 112 or 199, their nearest police station, or the Citizens Line at 1460.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

‘Too soon to talk of closing schools’ Prodromou says (Update 1)

Jean Christou

Man arrested in Paphos for stealing generator

Staff Reporter

North reports first coronavirus case (Update 1)

Jean Christou

Nicosia hospital suspends services, 150 samples taken (Update 2)

Jean Christou

Hospital close to shutdown after doctor with virus treated patients (Update 5)

Peter Michael

Applications for mortgage relief scheme well below expectations

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign