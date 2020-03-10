March 10, 2020

We know that you can carry the disease without symptoms

You cannot blame the doctor.

The whole world knows that you can carry the disease without symptoms. He came here without symptoms and was never told to self quarantine. In fact everyone’s attitude up to today, before we had confirmed cases, was so lackadaisical. Everyone has been trying to downplay the threat.

The government has also been arrogant and passive in its response. Up to this point and they didn’t put in strict enough measures to screen people coming from other countries.

I don’t believe that the doctor is the only person here with coronavirus, it’s just a matter of time . If you think about it, if you are going to blame him, then you better quarantine any person flying into Cyprus from any country with the virus (which is about all now) because everyone is a potential threat.

SD

Hospital close to shutdown after doctor with virus treated patients (Update 5)



