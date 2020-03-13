March 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Gyms to close until April 10

By Evie Andreou00

The Cyprus Sports Organisation (KOA) announced on Friday that, on the instructions of the health and education ministers, the operation of private gyms but also of KOA’s sports venues would be suspended until April 10.



