March 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Will there be unscrupulous people taking advantage of coronavirus?

By CM Reader's View00
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Amsterdam REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

 

As the coronavirus has now reached Cyprus, the government will be requesting people to self-isolate.

The government amended the rent control act to enable landlords to evict tenants in arrears more quickly and easily, which under normal circumstances would be reasonable.

The rents in Limassol certainly from my personal experience, maybe other areas too, have increased massively and many landlords are trying to find ways to evict tenants with lower rents that are protected by the act.

Tenants in this situation would be financially vulnerable, particularly those with small businesses who could not continue to operate, people with no employer sick pay and those with limited financial resources to cover their needs in times of crisis and could be driven out of their homes and businesses by unscrupulous landlords taking advantage of the coronavirus situation.

People in this situation would be unlikely to self-isolate.

Has the government taken measures to deal with this situation?

IC, Limassol

 



