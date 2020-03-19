March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Driving lessons and tests suspended

By Jonathan Shkurko0135

All driving lessons and tests in Cyprus have all been suspended starting March 19 under new guidelines issued by the government in response to the coronavirus threat.

A spokesperson from the Pancyprian Association of Professional Driving Schools told the Cyprus Mail “no lessons and tests will be carried out until deemed safe to do so.”

“We have been advised to keep all driving schools and we are complying with the measure that we think will safeguard the citizens’ health,” the spokesperson added.

As to when they will be allowed to reopen their doors, she said “most likely by the first week of June.”

“We are in constant contact with the transport ministry, which have assured us that they will reassess the situation at the end of May and, if safe, driving schools will be allowed to operate again.”

 



