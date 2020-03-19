March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education

Coronavirus: No decisions on state school exams says education ministry

By Annette Chrysostomou019

No decisions have been taken regarding the future of the state exams for school leavers this year, the education ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said only the government can make decisions on educational matters such as exams after secondary teachers union Oelmek earlier in the day made a statement on the content of the exams.

The union announced that the exams taken by third year lyceum students will contain only what teachers have been teaching up until the closure of schools and distance learning is only meant as support for what the students have already been taught.

However, the government warned pupils and parents not to rely on “any information that is being spread.”

“The statements made by the Minister of Education have been and are that we should wait to see how things will turn out and only when we have definitive data will decisions be made on both continuing education and other issues of school organisation, including exams,” the announcement said.

The ministry also pointed out that measures may include extending the duration of teaching and even the school year.

In particular, teachers must demonstrate the responsibility that everyone expects from their work and that no one should disseminate irresponsible information,” the ministry warned.

“The school year is not over yet and if necessary, it will be extended by the decision of the state.”



