Turkey agrees to send financial aid to the north

Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar said on Friday that Turkey had agreed to offer financial assistance to offset the economic problems caused by the coronavirus crisis.

There are now 33 confirmed cases in the north, 30 German tourists and three Turkish Cypriots.

According to media reports, Tatar was referring to the €750m economic boost President Nicos Anastasiades announced last week, said that they are unable to announce the same figure as the Greek Cypriots but that they have asked assistance from Turkey.

Tatar said they have prepared a package of measures following consultations with experts and stakeholders.

He also said they were looking into ways of reducing energy costs and pay salaries based on the resources available. Tatar said that higher public sector salaries could be temporarily slashed to create extra revenue.

Tatar also expressed the belief that the situation would gradually improve by summer.

He reportedly also said that loan instalments would be frozen for three months while there should not be any raise in interest rates in times of crises.

He also said that it seems the measures taken until March 27 will be extended and that schools would probably remain closed after that date.

On the possibility of allowing entry to the north of visitors, Tatar said this would depend on the situation in the Greek Cypriot side but also Turkey.

As regards a group of German tourists, who have been in quarantine in a hotel in Famagusta since one of their co-travellers, a 65-year-old woman was tested positive to coronavirus last week, Tatar said that Germany’s ambassador in Cyprus advised that they remain in quarantine for 14 days before they are allowed to return back home.

‘Economy and energy minister’ Hasan Tacoy too said that the retail prices of fuel would not be increased and that electricity prices would be lowered.

Tacoy also reportedly said that they had launched the necessary initiatives to prevent the Greek Cypriot side from taking all the assistance provided by the EU.

He said that the international recognition of the Greek Cypriot side would help them bounce back from the negative economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic arguing that Turkish Cypriots too wanted their share from the EU funds.

He reportedly said that the EU has initially given a positive response to the request for assistance.

In the meantime, ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay announced on Friday that assistance would be given to the Turkish Cypriots living in Pyla who said restrictions to them crossing to the north would lead to several problems since many work, shop and seek medical assistance there.

Ozersay said that the ambulance and medical team stationed in Lysi, would also provide health services to Pyla.

He also said that food aid packages will be prepared and would be distributed in cooperation with Pyla’s Turkish Cypriot community leader. Turkish Cypriot Pyla residents were exempt from restrictions imposed to those crossing to the north until Wednesday, when it was announced that they too, will be subject to central quarantine, when they cross over.





