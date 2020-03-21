cdbbank: Protective measures to secure the health and safety of staff, clients and associates as well as the smooth conduct of operations

In light of the latest developments with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, cdbbank (The Cyprus Development Bank Public Company Ltd) has acted proactively and has taken protective measures to safeguard the health and safety of its staff, clients and associates to the greatest extent possible, as well as ensure the smooth and uninterrupted conduct of operations .
The Bank is closely following the latest developments and fully adheres to the guidelines issued by the Government and the competent authorities. It has also drawn up a comprehensive action plan, whose top priorities are to reduce the impact of COVID-19 and protect the health of its staff, clients and associates as well as the Cyprus society at large.
The measures that cdbbank has taken to contain the spread of the virus are the following:
Operation of Business Centres:
- All business centres are open to the public but operate with the minimum number of staff possible.
- A maximum of two visitors are allowed inside each Business Centre at any given time. Visitors are requested to wait outside the Bank’s premises until they can be accommodated, based on space availability.
- Hand sanitisers are available at all the Bank’s Business Centres and other premises. Visitors are requested to use them upon entering and exiting the Business Centres. In addition, protective equipment has already been installed at the tills, preventing the direct contact of visitors and tellers, in order to ensure maximum protection.
Other measures:
- The Bank has already drawn up an action plan to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and ensure the uninterrupted conduct of its operations based on which, most of its employees are currently working from home. We have paid special attention to persons belonging to high-risk groups as well as parents of children up to 15 years old, whose needs have been accommodated by the Bank.
- Our working stations have been rearranged in order to ensure a safe distance between employees.
- Our debit cards allow free cash withdrawals in Euros from any ATM in Cyprus and the Eurozone. They also support contactless transactions and can be used to carry out online transactions. In this context, the Bank encourages its clients to use debit cards instead of cash for their payments.
- Clients can always use the Bank’s electronic channels to carry out transactions in a faster, more secure and efficient manner.
- The Bank follows strict hygiene protocols and all its premises are intensively cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis.
- Communication between our staff members as well as between our staff members and clients/associates is strictly limited over the phone and through other electronic channels.
- People who have recently travelled abroad are prohibited from visiting the Bank’s premises, while all meetings with associates are now held via videoconferencing.
The Bank ensures that it fully complies with the guidelines issued by the Government, while the measures that have already been taken will be readjusted according to upcoming developments. During these difficult times for our country and the world in general, the Bank would like to thank its clients for their patience and would also like to assure them that its people are continuously striving to provide high-quality services to every customer in a prompt, secure and efficient manner.
The Bank’s Relationship Officers are always available for information. The public can contact the Bank’s call centre at 8000 79 79 (free line) or at +357 22846500 (calls from abroad).
The Cyprus Development Bank Public Company Ltd