March 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: north announces one new case, total at 34

By Jean Christou00

A German tourist, from the same group as the others with coronavirus was confirmed in the north early Saturday.

This brings the told there to 34, of which 31 belonged to the original group of 39 German tourists who were quarantined in at the Salamis hotel after the diagnoses of the first case, a 65-year-old woman.

The 14-day quarantine for the German tourists ends on Monday and they were preparing to return to their home country.

There are 75 confirmed cases in the government-controlled area as of Friday night.

 

 



Related posts

Rejected migrant boat headed north in early hours of Saturday

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: Supermarkets scramble as demand for home delivery spikes

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Universities placing all their resources at disposal of the government

Annette Chrysostomou

Our View: Despicable govt workers’ unions devoid of sense of duty

CM: Our View

Turkey agrees to send financial aid to the north

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: anti-malaria drug in high demand, pharmacies say prescription only

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign