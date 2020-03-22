Working from home en masse: a whole new world

Working from home started on a big scale last Monday, presenting challenges which depend on the type – and size – of a business.

Clearly the best prepared are the big international companies and those who routinely deal with clients over the phone and via the internet.

Action PR reported it has no problems whatsoever, but then it is a public relations company.

“Our agency has all the technological tools to work remotely,” Dimitris Ioannides, general manager of Greece and Cyprus operations said. “We have proactively prepared for this for two weeks and based on the trial exercise we are ready to continue to work from home. We have ticked all the boxes.”

PwC is an example where being big helps, says Cyprus CEO Evgenios Evgeniou. The company, which has 1,000 employees in Cyprus alone and 276,000 worldwide, has a head start on many, as it has adopted an ‘Everyday Flexibility’ plan last June which not only enables people to work from home, but also supports them.

“We have established a direct communication channel so that they can post their questions and receive answers in real time,” Evgeniou said.

They have also created a ‘Tips for working from home’ guide.

“We understand that some of the biggest challenges when working from home is struggling with loneliness, managing time effectively as well as communication among colleagues.”

Ledra Advertising, another company used to working with technology, has managed the transition for parts of its business well.

“In our agency we have for a long time been prepared because women with kids often request to work from home,” managing director Chris Savvides told the Sunday Mail. Currently four people work in the office and 20 from home.

Most people have a strong internet connection at home, and all are equipped with a laptop.

But the challenges for certain parts of the business remain.

“The accounts department is using a special software and for security reasons we cannot access it remotely, because if we can every hacker can.”

And the procedures for developing a new advertising campaign involve a lot of face time.

“If we had to design a new campaign we would need to sit around a table and throw ideas around, but we manage to keep going for now,” he explained.

Nowhere is communication more important than in the newspaper business. Director of daily Politis Dionysos Dionysiou said working from home involves being very organised and having a series of teleconference calls during the day. It is complex but it means each employee knows who is in charge and what to do. A more powerful internet connection has been set up for each person at their home.

The ever-changing story of coronavirus has made people work harder, Dionysiou said.

“Everybody follows up their own story until the end of the day,” he said. “People feel much more responsible.”

So is it all for the better?

Of course not, he replied. It is simply a way to operate in difficult times.

“We miss the atmosphere, the meeting in the mornings, reporters teasing each other but we try to carry on.”

For some businesses there are also limits to what can be done with technology, for some businesses at least. One example is a food distribution company, where a number of people cannot work from home.

“The people making the deliveries are at a physical risk, and we need a lot of people who are actually in the warehouse, though they are of course taking precautions,” a director of a distribution company said. “The supermarkets don’t let all the deliveries being done at once, they limit the number of people. Also, salespeople are not allowed to visit pharmacies or doctors.”

For the bicommunal Home for Cooperation, located in the buffer zone, the challenges are obvious. Staff are also working from homes now and like many others report no issues with the use of technology for internal and external communication. But of course, they have a different concern, one which highlights the special situation in a divided Cyprus. The crossing points are shut.

“As our team members are from across the divide, the measures against coronavirus do present another challenge for us, in the sense that we wouldn’t be able to meet each other even if there was a necessity,” a staff member said. “However we are aware that this is a temporary situation and for the safety and health of all, so we are relying on the internet and online tools that are available for remote working.”

The Cyprus Mail: managing a newspaper remotely

By Jean Christou, chief editor

It’s extremely challenging to put out a newspaper on a work-from-home basis even with the best of technology to hand, because in journalism everyone’s job is interlinked with everyone else’s.

No one on our newsroom is an island and it’s impossible to work as such, especially from a distance. Just as many businesses are slowing down, the newspaper is busier than ever, and this only adds to the pressure.

Not only is our team trying to keep the Cyprus Mail website updated from early morning into the night and often past midnight, but the same people are also putting out a daily print edition of the newspaper, something many of our online readers outside of Cyprus may not know. Both aspects operate differently.

Journalists, editors, graphic designers and proofreaders all need to communicate, not once or twice or even three times a day but constantly, even when we are at the office, but with the flow of information right now on the coronavirus, the situation on the ground is changing every five minutes.

New stories are coming out and older ones are being updated constantly. Our biggest challenge is the extent of communication needed to coordinate everyone from a distance, which is turning out to be almost a full-time job in itself. Simply calling across a room for an update or instruction and getting an instant answer is so much easier.

Aside from that, what’s really missing is the office camaraderie. So much time is spent messaging or calling, that there is little in the way of conversations about people, about their lives, actually discussing what’s going on in the news on a personal level, talking about a film or TV show, or sharing a laugh.

It’s a brave new world right now, keeping two metres away from people when you do visit a three-quarters-empty office. Let’s just hope this is all over soon and we can look back on it as a blink in world history or a bad dream. It would be far worse – if it goes on too long – that what we’ll be looking back on instead will be the days when people got together in groups, big and shared not only their work but also their lives.





