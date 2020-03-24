March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: President, cabinet being tested for Covid-19

By Jonathan Shkurko0696
President Nicos Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades was tested for coronavirus on Tuesday along with his entire staff.

The tests were carried out as a precaution, the government said.

“There is no suspected case, but the President has decided to do the test for precautionary reasons,” government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios said.

“We are also all keeping a distance from each other and we measure our temperature several times per day,” said Kousios said, who was also tested for coronavirus.

He also said that other ministers will be tested in the upcoming days.



