March 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
World

Thursday, March 26: Coronavirus global update

By CyprusMail0328
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Summer is unlikely to stop the spread of the virus, and every country in Europe is forecast to run out of intensive care beds by mid-April unless it acts fast. The European Union states it need 10 times as much personal protective equipment and other medical devices than traditional supply chains can provide, an internal EU document showed on Wednesday.

New York, experiencing more coronavirus deaths and infections than any other U.S. state, is showing tentative signs of slowing the spread of the virus, as U.S. senators were set to vote on Wednesday a $2 trillion bipartisan package of legislation to alleviate the devastating economic impact of the pandemic.

As of 07.13 more than 471,500 people have been infected across the world and over 21,297 have died but at the same time 114,694 people have recovered.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN NUMBERS (updated continuously)

TRACKING THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS

All the latest news in brief as it happens

06.37 Thailand reports 111 new coronavirus infections, for total of 1,045

Thailand reported 111 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 1,045, the government said on Twitter on Thursday.

A state of emergency took effect. Authorities in Thailand, which has suffered four deaths in the pandemic, set up checkpoints on major roads linking provinces so as to increase screening in a bid to limit spread of the virus.

Entry by non-resident foreigners has also been banned.



Related posts

Cash in hand: Could basic income protect livelihoods in coronavirus crisis?

Reuters News Service

Spain’s coronavirus death toll surpasses that of China

Reuters News Service

EU states need 10 times more coronavirus equipment, internal document

Reuters News Service

Gunmen in Afghanistan kill 25 in raid on Sikh complex, Islamic State claims responsibility

Reuters News Service

Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign