March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Israel sending 50 respirators  in return for chloroquine

By Evie Andreou00
Government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios

Israel has agreed to send 50 respirators to Cyprus while the government is sending quantities of the anti-malaria drug chloroquine there in return, it was announced on Friday.

Government spokesman Kyriacos Koushios said in a written statement that the agreement was made in a telephone conversation between President Nicos Anastasiades and his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin.

During the discussion, Anastasiades responded positively to Rivlin’s request for the delivery to Israel of chloroquine, which has shown promising results in treating the virus.

The Israeli president, in his turn, granted Anastasiades’ request to send 50 respirators to Cyprus.

The presidents expressed their gratitude to one another for each agreeing to the other’s request, Koushios said.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: around 50 prisoners to be released – reports

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Disposal of rubbish must continue as normal says environment department

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Grandfather Anastasiades invites social media sensation to palace

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Cancer patient in Limassol hospital reportedly positive

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: BHC urges Brits on the island to take planned Sunday flight to avoid getting stranded

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Health ministry reiterates, call your GP before going to any doctor

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign