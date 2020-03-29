March 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two BoC branches closed after confirmed cases diagnosed

By Staff Reporter01143

An unspecified number of confirmed coronavirus cases were diagnosed at two Bank of Cyprus branches in Nicosia, it was reported on Sunday.

According to Politis, which reprinted what the paper said was a circular to staff, all management protocols have been activated and all appropriate measures have been taken, including the closure of the branches for immediate disinfection of the premises.

“We have the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in our bank,” the circular read. “Colleagues and clients who may have been exposed to the virus will receive personal information from the competent authorities and the bank will be in constant contact with them.”

It said the health services have begun contact tracing to identify people, other staff members and customers, who may be have been exposed and who will be advised to self-isolate after having samples taken for testing.

 



Staff Reporter

