April 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 24 people busted by police in Larnaca apartment during curfew

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Twenty-four people having a party in a Larnaca apartment on Tuesday night, in the middle of the first hours of a new curfew, were busted by police and all fined.

Police said they were tipped off about the gathering and went to the apartment. There they found 24 people who had ignored the decree which stipulates only household members are allowed in a home, and the newly-imposed curfew between 9pm and 6am.

All those present were fined with €150 and left.

The on the spot fines are slated to double to €300 as soon as parliament passes into law the bill approved by cabinet on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou urged the public to act as neighbourhood observers and inform the authorities if they observe such violations.

Neighbourhood watch members received text messages on Tuesday asked to alert the police at 1460 in cases they see someone violating the decrees on movement restrictions.

In total 4,010 checks were carried out between 6pm Tuesday and 6am Wednesday.

Of those 2,558 concerned vehicles and pedestrians, and 212 persons were booked.

Another 1,452 checks were carried out in establishments, but no discrepancies were found, police said.



