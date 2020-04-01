April 1, 2020

Coronavirus: baby born to Covid-19 mother doing fine, doctor says

A baby boy born to a mother who was found positive with Covid-19 is in excellent condition and was being tested to determine whether he had contracted the virus though it was not expected, a senior paediatrician said on Wednesday.

The chief of the paediatric clinic at Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia said he was optimistic over the health of the baby who was delivered on Tuesday by C-section.

“The newborn is in excellent general condition,” Avraam Elia said. Doctors had taken a sample to test the baby for the coronavirus though they did not expect it to come up positive.

Elia said the baby contracting the virus inside the uterus was a remote possibility.

“The only possibility is for the 3.5-kilogramme newborn to come to contact with the mother’s secretions after birth,” Elia said.

Doctors immediately separated mother and baby after birth and would only be re-joined when the mother tests negative twice.

The mother, who has two other children, was transferred to Makarios hospital from Paphos without displaying any symptoms of the virus.

She gave birth in an operating room that was set up to deal with such cases.



